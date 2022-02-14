Nifty call: Nifty 50 February Futures (17,060)

Global equities are under pressure. The news on Friday evening that Russia could invade Ukraine anytime triggered a strong sell-off in the US equities on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2.88 per cent on Friday to close the week at 34,738.06.

The sell-off spilled over the other major Asian indices in the morning. Nikkei 225 (27,125) is down over 2 per cent. Hang Seng (24,594) and Kospi (2,710) are down over 1.2 per cent. Shanghai Composite (3,441) is down 0.6 per cent.

Following the other global indices, the Indian benchmark indices opened with a wide gap-down today and are down over a per cent. Sensex (57,120) and Nifty (17,064) are down 1.8 per cent each. Both the indices have bounced-back from their intra-day lows of 56,612 and 16,919, respectively. Sensex can face resistance in the 57,500-58,000 region. Nifty, on the other hand, will have good resistance now at 17,150-17,200. While below these resistances the indices are likely to remain under pressure and see further fall in the coming days.

Futures: The Nifty 50 February (17,060) futures contract is down 1.7 per cent today. The contract made a low of 16,930 and is bouncing back. But resistance will be in the 17,150-17,200 region. A break above 17,200 could be difficult. As such, the contract is likely to turn down again and fall to 16,800-16,780 in the coming sessions.

Traders can wait for a rise and go short at 17,135. Accumulate shorts at 17,175. Keep the stop-loss at 17,230. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,090 as soon as the contract dips to 16,970. Move the stop-loss further lower to 16,960 as soon as the contract dips to 16,870. Exit the short positions at 16,830.

The downside pressure will ease only if the contract breaks above 17,200 in which case a rise to 17,350-17,500 can be seen again. But, on the charts the chance of seeing that rise looks less probable.

Trade Strategy: Go short on a rise at 17,135 and 17,175. Keep the stop-loss at 17,230 for the target of 16,830. Trail the stop-loss down to 17,090 as soon as the contract dips to 16,970. Move the stop-loss further lower to 16,960 as soon as the contract dips to 16,870.

Supports: 17,950 and 17,800

Resistances: 17,150 and 17,200