Nifty Call: Nifty 50 February Futures (17,285)

The Asian markets are in the red for the day so far. Among the major indices, Nikkei 225 is down by 0.25 per cent, ASX 200 lost 0.7 per cent, Hang Seng is down by 0.4 per cent and Kospi is down by about 0.1 per cent. Following the negative cues, the Indian benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, began the session with a gap-down. Although, both the indices have recouped some of its losses, they are now down by 0.1 per cent each. Nifty is at 17,295 whereas Sensex is at 57,865.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is not indicating any bias as the advance-decline ratio of the index is 25-25. While the Midcap 50 is marginally up by 0.1 per cent, Smallcap 50 is down by 0.4 per cent so far. The Nifty Media, up by 1 per cent is the top gainer, up by 1 per cent whereas the Nifty Pharma is the top loser, down by 0.7 per cent.

Futures

Following the underlying Nifty 50’s bearish beginning, the February futures of the index opened with a gap-down at 17,248 versus yesterday’s close of 17,290. It is currently trading a bit higher at around 17,300. The recent price action suggests that the contract has been oscillating between 17,250 and 17,500 and until either of these levels are breached, the next leg of trend cannot be assumed.

Hence, traders are recommended to stay on the side-lines and can consider executing fresh trades along the direction of break of the range 17,250-17,500. If the contract breaks out of 17,500 it may rally to 17,600 and then possibly to 17,750. On the other hand, a break below 17,250 can drag the contract to 17,080. The decline can extend to 17,000. Notably, the price range of 16,850-17,000 is a strong support band.

Strategy

Stay on the side-lines until either 17,250 or 17,500 is breached.

Supports: 17,250 and 17,080

Resistances: 17,400 and 17,500