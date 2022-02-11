Nifty Call: Nifty 50 February Futures (17,300)

Following the negative cues from Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices opened today with gap-down. The Nifty 50 (17,310) and the Sensex (57,940) are now down by about 1.7 per cent each. Among the Asian indices, the ASX 200 lost about 1 per cent whereas the Hang Seng and the KOSPI are down by 0.7 and 1 per cent, respectively.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is showing a strong bearish bias as the advance-decline ratio is at 2-48. Like the benchmarks, all mid- and small-cap indices are in the red. All the sectoral indices are down as well, led by the Nifty IT, down by 2.7 per cent. This is followed by the Nifty Realty, which has lost 2.1 per cent.

Futures: Following the underlying Nifty 50’s bearish beginning, the February futures of the index opened with a gap-up at 17,448 versus yesterday’s close of 17,617. The price action since morning shows a strong bearish bias and the contract looks set to depreciate further. From the current level of 17,300, the contract is likely to decline to 17,250, its nearest support. Subsequent support is at 17,080. On the upside, 17,330 and 17,400 are the hurdles.

Given the above factors, traders can consider initiating fresh short positions at current level of 17,300 and short more when it inches up to 17,330. Stop-loss can be kept at 17,400. Liquidate the shorts when the contract falls to 17,080.

Supports: 17,250 and 17,080

Resistances: 17,330 and 17,400