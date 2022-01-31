Nifty Call: Nifty 50 February futures (17,350)

The Asian indices were positive today and taking cues from them, the Indian benchmark indices, too, began the session on the front foot. Nifty 50 at 17,340 and Sensex at 57,970 are up about 1.4 per cent each. Among the Asian majors, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng are up by 1.15 per cent each, whereas the KOSPI has gained 1.9 per cent.

Substantiating the bullish bias, the advances/declines ratio of Nifty 50 stands at 46/4 and all mid- and small-cap indices are in the green, gaining between 0.7 and 1.6 per cent. Moreover, all sectoral indices have gained – Nifty IT is the top gainer, up by 3.1 per cent, followed by Nifty Realty, up by 2.4 per cent. These factors indicate broad-based buying. Nevertheless, volatility has gone up as indicated by the India VIX, which is now up by 5 per cent at 21.75. This could be because market participants are positioning for the Budget event.

Futures

Following the Nifty 50’s bullish beginning, the February futures of the index opened with a gap-up at 17,300 versus Friday’s close of 17,125. It then rallied to register an intraday high of 17,375 and is now hovering around 17,350. While indicators like market breadth show a bullish bias, the contract faces stiff resistance at 17,380. Unless this level is taken out, the bulls cannot take control of the situation and, thus, the contract might begin to consolidate, probably between 17,280 and 17,380.

Given the prevailing conditions, traders can stay on the fence for now and initiate fresh longs if the hurdle at 17,380 is decisively breached. In this case, place stop-loss at 17,280. The nearest resistance above 17,380 can be seen at 17,475 and 17,600. So, when the contract touches 17,475, revise the stop-loss to 17,400. Liquidate the longs when futures hit 17,600.

Strategy

Buy the contract on a break of 17,380 with stop-loss at 17,280. When the contract touches 17,475, revise the stop-loss to 17,400. Liquidate the longs when futures hit 17,600.

Supports: 17,280 and 17,230

Resistances: 17,380 and 17,475