Nifty Call: Nifty 50 February Futures (17,600)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept both repo and reverse repo rates unchanged in its latest monetary policy announced today. While there were some expectations of an increase in reverse repo rate, the central bank did not pull the trigger. Market did not react much to the announcement and the Indian benchmarks, Nifty 50 (17,585) and Sensex (58,865), are up by 0.7 per cent each so far today. Also, the Asian markets are positive today, supporting the bullish bias.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is showing positive inclination as the advance-decline ratio stands at 38-12. Like the benchmarks, all mid- and small-cap indices are positive, gaining between 0.1 and 0.7 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Media is the top gainer, up by 1.9 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty Consumer durables is the top loser, down by 0.3 per cent.

Futures: Following the underlying Nifty 50’s positive beginning, the February futures of the index opened with a gap-up at 17,525 versus yesterday’s close of 17,480. It then made a high 17,639 and is currently hovering around 17,600. The price level of 17,600 is a considerable resistance and bulls might struggle to move forward even though the signs are bullish.

Considering the above factors, traders can stay on the fence and initiate fresh longs only if the contract breaks out of 17,640. Place stop-loss at 17,560. On the upside, the hurdles are at 17,700 and 17,800. So, when the contract rallies above 17,700, revise stop-loss to 17,640. Liquidate the longs at 17,800. The contract could see a decline after hitting 17,800.

Strategy: Go long on the break of 17,640 with stop-loss at 17,560. When the contract rallies above 17,700, revise stop-loss to 17,640. Liquidate the longs at 17,800.

Supports: 17,500 and 17,400

Resistances: 17,700 and 17,800