Nifty call: Nifty 50 January Futures (12,275)

The Chinese juggernaut is beginning to roll in India
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
The Indian benchmarks are on the rise today, following positive cues from the US market. Both the Nifty spot and the Sensex spot index are up by 0.7 per cent each. But the Asian indices are giving mixed cues; Nikkei is down by nearly 0.3 per cent and the Hang Seng is up by 1 per cent for the day.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is showing bullish bias as 39 out of the 50 stocks have gained so far in today’s session. Also, all the sectoral indices are in the green, led by the Nifty PSU bank index, up by 3.1 per cent. Moreover, the market is witnessing lower volatility today as indicated by India VIX – the volatility index, which is down by 3.4 per cent to 10.75 levels. All these factors indicate a broad-based buying today.
The January futures contract of the Nifty 50 index opened a little higher at 12,228 versus its previous close of 12,195. Since the beginning of the session, the contract has been gaining and is currently trading at 12,275. The contract has rebounded exactly from 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous bull trend. Thus, the bull trend might have resumed after the correction. Hence, one can take a bullish view and buy the contract on dips with stop loss at 12,230.
Strategy: Initiate long positions on dips with stop loss at 12,230
Supports: 12,250 and 12,230
Resistances: 12,300 and 12,350
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
The ZS EV promises a range of 340 km and a balanced performance. Will buyers plug into this newbie?
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
Right-wing intellectuals try to burnish the chest-pounding gusto of majoritarian nationalism with moral ...
The century-old smørrebrød, the Scandinavian open sandwich, is getting all dolled up
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...