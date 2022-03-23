Nifty Call: Nifty 50 March Futures (17,360)

The equity market seems to be on the front foot of late and in line with this, the Asian indices are trading in the green today so far. Among the majors, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 are up by 0.6 and 2.8 per cent respectively; Hang Seng and KOSPI have so far gained 1.4 and 0.6 per cent respectively for the day. Following this, the Indian benchmark indices opened with a considerable gap-up. But it has given up the gains and both Nifty 50 (17,325) and Sensex (58,000) are flat now.

Nevertheless, the market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is positive as the advance/decline ratio is at 30/20. Like the benchmarks, the mid- and small-cap indices have gained between 0.3 and 0.8 per cent. Barring the Nifty Auto (down by 0.7 per cent) and the Nifty Media (down by 0.4 per cent), all other sectoral indices are up. The Nifty Pharma and the Nifty Healthcare are the top performing indices, up by 1.3 and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

Futures: The March futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session with a gap-up at 17,447 versus yesterday’s close of 17,362. But after registering an intraday high of 17,464 in the initial hour, the contract started to fall and is currently hovering around 17,360. Notably, 17,340 is a resistance-turned-support level. The dip in price will most likely be a corrective move and the Nifty futures can resume its upward movement at current level. Even if it slips below 17,340, it will most probably reverse upwards after touching 17,275.

An up-move from there can take the contract to 17,500. A breakout of this can take the contract further up to 17,700.

Given the above factors, traders can buy for about 75 per cent of the total intended quantity at current level of 17,360 and execute the remaining longs if price dips to 17,275. Stop-loss can be at 17,200.

When the contract rallies past 17,500, revise the stop-loss to 17,320. Liquidate all your longs at 17,700 as there might be a correction after hitting the price band of 17,700 – 17,720.

Supports: 17,340 and 17,275

Resistances: 17,500 and 17,700