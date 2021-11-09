Nifty Call: Nifty 50 November Futures (18,078)

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Indian benchmark indices seem to be struggling to get a strong follow-through buying after having risen back well on Monday. Sensex and Nifty 50 are trading marginally lower. Sensex is at 60,470, down 0.12 per cent and Nifty is at 18,060, down 0.04 per cent. Nifty has to sustain above 18,000 to keep alive the chances of seeing 18,350-18,400 on the upside in the coming sessions. A fall below 18,000 can bring the index under pressure and drag it to 17,850-17,700 in the coming sessions.
On the global front, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (36,432) continues to move up. As mentioned yesterday, the index has potential to test 37,000 on the upside. The Dow has to decline below 36,000 to come under selling pressure.
Asian markets are trading mixed. Nikkei 225 (29,285) is down 0.75 per cent while Kospi (2,962) is flat. Shanghai Composite (3,508) and Hang Seng (24,830) are up by 0.28 per cent and 0.25 per cent respectively.
Futures: The Nifty 50 November Futures (18,078) contract rose to a high of 18,153 yesterday and has come off from there. Immediate support is at 18,030. A strong break below 18,030 and a subsequent fall below 18,000 can drag the contract to 17,800 and even lower. Resistance is at 18,150 which will have to be broken for the contract to gain fresh momentum and see a rise to 18,300-18,400.
Yesterday, we had advised to go short at 17,940 and 18,030 with a stop-loss at 18,160. The average short position will now be at 17,985. Traders can hold on to it. Bring the stop-loss down to 18,080 as soon as the contract moves down to 18,020. Trial the stop-loss down to 17,970 as soon as the contract moves down to 17,930. We will retain the target level of 17,760.
Strategy: Hold on to the shorts taken yesterday at 17,940 and 18,030. Retain the stop-loss at 18,160. Bring the stop-loss down to 18,080 as soon as the contract moves down to 18,020. Trial the stop-loss down to 17,970 as soon as the contract moves down to 17,930. Take profits at 17,760
Supports: 18,030 and 17,800
Resistances: 18,150 and 18,300
