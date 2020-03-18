Nifty Call: Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Nifty 50 March Futures (8,546)
Taking bullish cues from the US markets and the positive opening of the Asian markets, the domestic indices - the Sensex and the Nifty -- started the session with an upward gap. But, eventual decline in the Asian markets, have triggered a sell-off and the Sensex and the Nifty have slumped over 4 per cent each so far. The Nikkei 225 index has declined 1.6 per cent and Hang Seng index has plunged 3.6 per cent in today's session. The market breadth of the Nifty is towards declines. The India VIX has gained 1.2 per cent at 63.7 levels. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have plummeted 5.8 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively. All the sectoral indices are trading in the negative territory, dragged by Nifty private bank index which has nose-dived 7.7 per cent.
The Nifty March month contract commenced the session with a gap-up open at 9,040. After recording an intra-day high at 9,070 the contract began to decline witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Breaking key support at 8,700 and 8,600, the contract marked an intra-day low at 8,470. The near-term outlook for the session stays bearish as long as the contract trades below 8,700 levels. A corrective rally can be seen if the contract decisively moves above 8,700 levels, that can take the contract higher to 8,750 and 8,800 levels. Next resistances are at 8,870 and 8,915. On the downside, a fall below the immediate key support level of 8,500 can pull the contract down to 8,470 and then to 8,430 or even to 8,400 levels. Traders can sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss until a strong rally above 8,700 is seen.
Strategy: Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 8,500 and 8,470
Resistances: 8,600 and 8,700
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...