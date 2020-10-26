Nifty Call: Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at 11,860 levels

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Nifty 50 October Futures (11,772)
The domestic equity indices- the Sensex and the Nifty 50 started the session on red and has been trending downwards. Asian markets are mixed; the Nikkei 225 was flat at 23,494 and CSI 330 index has fallen 0.58 per cent to 4,691 levels in today's session. Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 have slumped 1.2 per cent each so far. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards declines. On the other hand, the India VIX has jumped 5.5 per cent to 23.03 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have tumbled 1.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively. All the sectoral indices are trading in negative territory. The top losers are the Nifty metal and auto indices that have plunged 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.
The Nifty 50 October month contract started the session on a flat note at 11,933. After marking an intra-day high at 11,950 and the contract began to decline and has breached key supports at 11,900 and 11,800 levels. It has recorded an intra-day low at 11,741 levels. The near-term outlook is bearish for the contract. Traders can make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stop-loss at 11,860 levels. A decisive fall below the immediate support level of 11,750 can pull the contract down to 11,725 and then to 11,700 levels. Next supports are at 11,670 and 11,650. Resistances are at 11,850 and 11,900 levels.
Strategy: Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at 11,860 levels
Supports: 11,750 and 11,725
Resistances: 11,850 and 11,900
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...