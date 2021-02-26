Nifty call: Sell on rallies with stop-loss at 14,700

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Nifty 50 March futures (14,635)
Markets globally are painted red today. After the US market closed with significant losses, the Asian markets have been in a sea of red since morning. By taking negative cues, the Indian benchmark indices, too, opened on a weak note and have been on the decline. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex are now down by 3.4 per cent each.
Among the Asian majors, the Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng lost 4 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively. In the last session, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones ended with a loss of 2.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 indicates extreme bearishness as the advances-declines ratio stands at 1-49. Volatility, as well, has shot up substantially, something that is synonymous with the bear trend.
Like the benchmark indices, all the mid- and small-cap indices have lost and similarly, all the sectoral indices are down considerably. The banking sector is the hardest hit today as the Nifty private bank index and the Nifty bank index are the top losers, down by 4.7 per cent each. Likewise, the Nifty financial services index has lost 4.6 per cent.
Futures: The March futures contract of the Nifty 50 index began the session with a gap-down at 14,948 compared to last session’s close of 15,169. Since the beginning of the session, the contract has been witnessing a strong sell-off. The contract went below the previous low of 14,687 and made a fresh low of 14,550, and is currently trading around 14,635. The sell-off looks broad-based and so the chances of the extension of the downtrend are high.
Hence, traders can initiate fresh short positions on rallies with a stop-loss at 14,700. The nearest support levels from the current levels can be seen at 14,550 and 14,500 with subsequent support at 14,420. Immediate resistance levels from the current levels are at 14,700 and 14,750.
Strategy: Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at 14,700
Supports: 14,550 and 14,500
Resistances: 14,700 and 14,750
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...