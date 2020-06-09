Technical Analysis

Nifty call: Sell on rallies with fixed stop-loss at 10,210 levels

Yoganand D | Updated on June 09, 2020 Published on June 09, 2020

Nifty 50 June futures (10,137)

The domestic equity benchmark indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- began the session on a flat note amid mixed cues from the Asian markets. The Japanese index, Nikkei 225, has slipped 0.4 per cent to 23,091, whereas the Hang Seng index has jumped 1.7 per cent to 25,198 in today's session. The US indices -- Dow Jones and S&P 500 index -- had gained 1.7 per cent and 1.2 per cent in the previous session.

After an initial rally, the Sensex and Nifty started to witness selling interest and profit-taking at higher levels. Both the key indices have begun to decline now. The market breadth of the Nifty index is now slightly biased towards declines. The India VIX is up by 0.8 per cent to 29.9 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are trading mixed.

The Nifty mid-cap index is up by 0.3 per cent, while the small-cap index has fallen 0.4 per cent. The Nifty Pharma is the top gainer, that has advanced 2.3 per cent, along with the Nifty FMGC and realty indices, which have rallied 0.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively. The top loser is Nifty media, which has slumped 1.5 per cent.

The Nifty June futures started the session with a gap-up open at 10,192. Following an initial rally, the contract marked an intra-day high at 10,295 and began to decline. The contract breached its immediate support at 10,200 and has registered an intra-day low at 10,130. The near-term stance has turned bearish now due to selling interest at higher levels.

As long as the contract trades below 10,200, the near term view is bearish. Traders can sell the contract with a fixed stop-loss at 10,210. A decisive fall below the immediate support at 10,130 can drag the contract down to 10,100. A further fall below this base can pull the contract down to 10,075 and 10,050 levels. Resistances above 10,200 are placed at 10,230 and 10,250 levels.

Strategy: Sell on rallies with fixed stop-loss at 10,210 levels

Supports: 10,130 and 10,100

Resistances: 10,200 and 10,230

Published on June 09, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
NSE
futures and options
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Daily Rupee call: Rupee might appreciate intraday
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.