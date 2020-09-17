Nifty Call: Sell on rallies with stop-loss at 11,560

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Nifty 50 September Futures (11,509)
Tracking the weak Asian markets, the domestic equity indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 commenced the session with a gap-down open and continued to trend downwards. The Nikkei 225 has slipped 0.7 per cent to 23,319 and Hang Seng index has tumbled 1.7 per cent to 24,300 levels in today's session.
Both, Sensex and Nifty 50 have declined about 0.65 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is biased towards declines. On the other hand, there is an increase in volatility as the India VIX has jumped 3.5 per cent to 20.3 levels. Both Nifty mid and small-cap indices have declined 0.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. Among the secotral indices, Nifty pharma and IT that are trading in positive territory marginally gaining 0.5 per cent and 0.36 per cent respectively. Top secotral losers are Nifty metal and realty that have fallen 1.6 per cent and 1.3 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty September month contract started the session with a gap-down open at 11,521.Following an intra-day rally to 11,578 the contract continued to trend downwards and slipped below 11,500 to mark an intra-day low at 11,483. The contract has now moved above 11,500 and trades at around 11,510. The contract is experiencing selling interest at higher levels. As long as the contract trades below 11,550 the near-term stance will remain bearish. Traders can make use of intra-day rallies to sell the contract with a stop-loss at 11,560. A decisive fall below 11,500 can pull the contract down to 11,480 and 11,450 levels. Key resistances above 11,550 are at 11,580 and 11,600.
Strategy: Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss at 11,560 levels
Supports: 11,500 and 11,480
Resistances: 11,550 and 11,580
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Oil Exploration at current levels. Since ...
The equity-oriented hybrid scheme will invest 65-100% in equity across market caps
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...