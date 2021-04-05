Nifty call: Sell on rallies with stop-loss at 14,660

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 April Futures (14,535)
Among the major equity market indices in Asia, the Nikkei 225 is up by nearly 0.9 per cent, whereas the KOSPI index is up by one-third of a per cent so far. Other majors like ASX 200 and the Hang Seng are closed on account of a bank holiday.
But despite the positive cues from the Asian market, the Indian benchmark indices opened with a gap-down and has been declining since then. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex are down by 2.6 and 2.8 per cent, respectively.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is indicating a strong downtrend as the advance-decline ratio currently stands at 5-45. Volatility has gone up significantly because of the sell-off i.e., India VIX – the volatility index – has shot up by nearly 16 per cent to 23.10, which is synonymous with the bear trend.
The mid-and small-cap indices, too, have been facing considerable selling pressure since the beginning of the session. They are down between 2.5 and 3.5 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, except the Nifty IT index (up by 0.3 per cent), all other indices are down, with the top loser being the Nifty PSU bank index, down by 5.3 per cent. This is followed by the Nifty media index, down by 5 per cent.
Futures: The April futures contract, like the underlying Nifty 50 index, opened the session with a gap-down at 14,890 versus the preceding session’s close of 14,953. It has been declining sharply since then and is currently trading around 14,535. The market breadth and sectoral indices show that the sell-off is broad-based, and the contract will most likely decline further. But since the market is witnessing high volatility, the intraday positions demand higher stop-loss levels, which might not be suitable for all traders.
So, traders with a higher risk appetite can initiate a fresh short position on rallies with stop-loss at 14,660. From the current level of 14,535, the nearest support is 14,500. But this might be broken easily given the downward momentum. Support below 14,500 can be seen at 14,450 and 14,400. The closest resistance levels are at 14,600 and 14,660.
Strategy: Sell the contract on intraday rallies with a stop-loss at 14,660
Supports: 14,500 and 14,450
Resistances: 14,600 and 14,660
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...