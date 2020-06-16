Nifty Call: Sell on rallies with stop-loss at 9,850 levels

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Affordable headphones with a whole lot of pluses
Nifty 50 June Futures (9,780)
Tracking the bullish global markets, the Sensex and the Nifty began the session with a gap-up open. The Nikkei 225 had jumped 4.8 per cent to 22,582, and Hang Seng index has gained 2.6 per cent to 24,397 in today's session. Following initial up-move the Sensex and the Nifty have pared their intra-day gains and slipped into the negative territory, witnessing selling interest. Currently, key indices are trading flat. The market breadth of the Nifty index has turned the bias towards declines. The India VIX is hovering flat at 32.5 levels. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have slipped into the negative territory and have declined 0.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty metal index is the top gainer that has advanced 1 per cent while the Nifty PSU Bank index is the top loser with a 2 per cent decline.
Following a gap-up open at 10,018 levels, the Nifty futures contract had recorded an intra-day high at 10,044 and started to decline on the back of selling pressure at higher levels. Key resistance at around 10,000-mark has also limited the upside. The contract breached the key supports at 9,800 and has recorded an intra-day low at 9,703 levels, before bouncing up to 9,786 levels. The near-term will remain negative as long as the contract trades below 9,900 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day rallies to sell the contract while maintaining a stop-loss at 9,850 levels. A decisive fall below 9,750 can pull the contract down to 9,700 levels. Further decline below 9,700 can drag the contract down to 9,650 and 9,600 levels. Resistances are at 9,950 and 10,000.
Strategy: Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the contract with a stop-loss at 9,850 levels
Supports: 9,750 and 9,700
Resistances: 9,850 and 9,900
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
