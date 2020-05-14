Nifty call: Sell the contract with stop-loss at 9,280

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
Nifty 50 May futures (9,200)
Equity markets across Asia have been in a slump since morning, which has also weighed on the Indian market. The Indian benchmark indices i.e. the Nifty spot and the Sensex spot indices are trading lower by about 1.8 per cent. The major Asian indices, including the Nikkei,Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite are down by 1.6 per cent, 1.5 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. Also, the US indices posted a loss yesterday; while the S&P500 lost 1.7 per cent, the Dow 30 lost 2.2 per cent.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index exhibits considerable bearish bias as the advances-declines ratio currently stands at 12-38. Like the benchmarks, the mid-cap and small-cap indices have been witnessing downward pressure since the open. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma index and the Nifty FMCG index have gained nearly 1.2 per cent each. All the other indices are down, led by the Nifty IT index, down by 2.7 per cent. Interestingly though, volatility has dropped, despite the market facing selling pressure. The volatility index – India VIX, has come down by 2.5 per cent to 37.9 levels.
The May futures contract of the Nifty index began the session with a considerable gap-down. It opened at 9,242 versus its previous close of 9,393. After marking an intra-day low of 9,196, the contract currently trades around 9,200. The price has now slipped below the 21-day moving average (now at 9,270) and price action on the daily chart shows a bearish bias. Hence, traders can short the contract for intra-day with stop-loss at 9,280.
Strategy: Sell the contract with stop-loss at 9,280
Supports: 9,140 and 9,050
Resistances: 9,270 and 9,300
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
For efficient management of a retirement corpus, one should focus more on certainty of income than on ...
Some of the MSME measures are part of Budget and Sinha panel recommendations
The Finance Minister had announced a 25 per cent cut in the prevailing rates of tax deduction at source (TDS) ...
Take-home pay will rise but retirement kitty will fall; employer’s cost-to-company will also fall
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...