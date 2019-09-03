Nifty Call: Sell with stop loss at 10,970

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
Nifty 50 September Futures (10,920)
After making a sharp recovery on Friday, the Nifty opened today’s session on a weaker note, pricing in the sharp fall in GDP growth to a six-year low. Rallies are being sold-off and the index is currently trading below its 20-day moving average, falling 1.2 per cent so far today.
The Sensex too has fallen 1.2 per cent in today’s session. Asian peers are trading flat, outperforming Indian indices.
Market breadth is clearly favoring bears, as 40 out of the 50 stocks in the Nifty 50 index is in the red. India-VIX has gone up sharply to 17.76 levels which is 9 per cent higher than its previous close. All sectoral indices have been beaten down with the exception of Nifty IT index. Nifty PSU Bank index is the top loser, falling 3.45 per cent in today’ session.
The Nifty September month contract opened the session with a gap down opening at 10,936 against the previous close of 11,058. The index rallied to make an intraday high at 10,970; however, it declined sharply subsequently and fell to day’s low at 10,901, testing an important level of 10,900. With India-VIX indicating high volatility, traders can sell on rallies, with a stop loss at 10,970.
Strategy: Sell on rallies with stop loss at 10,970.
Supports: 10,860 and 10,800
Resistances: 10,985 and 11,040
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...