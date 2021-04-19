Nifty call: Short the contract with stop-loss at 14,350

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Nifty 50 April futures (14,280)
Even though the Asian markets have been flat to positive, the Indian benchmark indices opened the day with a significant gap down. After opening down, the indices extended the decline in the first hour and then recouped some of their losses, with the Nifty 50 and the Sensex now trading lower by about 2.3 per cent compared to Friday’s close. At their lowest point today, both were down by 2.9 per cent each. Among the major Asian indices, the Nikkei 225 and the ASX 200 closed flat, whereas the Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite are up by 0.4 and 1.7 per cent each.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index shows a clear bearish bias, as the advance-decline ratio stands at 6-44. Also, there is an increase in volatility as indicated by India VIX, the volatility index. It has gone up by a little over 10 per cent to 22.60. Like the benchmark indices, the mid- and small-cap indices are in the red as well, each losing between 2 and 3.2 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, barring the Nifty pharma (up by nearly 0.2 per cent), all other indices are down. The Nifty PSU bank index is the top loser, down by 5.7 per cent, followed by the Nifty bank index, down by 4.2 per cent.
Futures: Following the gap-down open of the underlying Nifty 50 index, the futures contract began the session significantly lower at 14,399 versus the previous close of 14,645. It then fell to register an intra-day low of 14,213, before recovering some of its lost ground. But the contract looks bearish, and the negative intra-day outlook will not be reversed unless the resistance at 14,330 is decisively breached.
Hence, traders can be bearish, initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at 14,350. Currently trading at 14,280 levels, the futures are likely to retest today’s low of 14,213, below which there is an important support at 14,200. A break below 14,200 can intensify the sell-off, wherein the contract could drop to 14,150.
From the current levels, the price range of 14,330 and 14,350 can act as a resistance band. Subsequent resistance is at 14,400.
Strategy: Short the contract with stop-loss at 14,350
Supports: 14,200 and 14,150
Resistances: 14,300 and 14,350
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...