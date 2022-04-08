Nifty Call: Stay on the fence for now

Stay on the fence for now and initiate fresh intraday positions along the direction of the break of the range 17,600 – 17,775

Most of the Asian indices are trading in the green since morning. Among the major indices, barring the Hang Seng (21,785), down by 0.15 per cent, all others are up so far today. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 and KOSPI have gained between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent. Following the positive cues, Indian benchmarks, Nifty 50 (17,630) and Sensex (58,930), began today’s session on a positive note. However, both have given up the gains and are now hovering around yesterday’s closing level.

Nevertheless, the advance/decline ratio of the Nifty 50, at 29/21, is showing a bullish inclination. Notably, the Midcap 50 and Smallcap 50 are up by 0.5 and 0.4 per cent, respectively. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal is the top gainer, up by 1.3 per cent whereas the Nifty IT is the worst performer, down by 0.5 per cent.

Futures: The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session slightly higher at 17,745 versus yesterday’s close of 17,730. But since open, it has largely been trading in the range of 17,600 and 17,775. So, with respect to the intraday trend, we have to wait for the contract to see whether it breaks out of 17,775 or breaks down below 17,600.

Given, the above factors, traders can stay on the fence for now and initiate fresh intraday positions along the direction of the break of the range 17,600 – 17,775. Resistance above 17,775 is at 17,850 whereas support below 17,600 is at 17,500.

Strategy: Stay on the fence for now and initiate fresh intraday positions along the direction of the break of the range 17,600 – 17,775

Supports: 17,600 and 17,500

Resistances: 17,775 and 17,850