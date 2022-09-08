Nifty Call: Stay on the sidelines

Domestic benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex on Thursday opened the session with a significant gap-up taking cues from their Asian peers.

At the time of filing this report, Nifty 50 was at 17,760, while Sensex was at 59,525, up by 0.75 and 0.85 per cent, respectively. Among the major Asian indices, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 and KOSPI are up between 0.5 and 2.2 per cent. On other hand, Hang Seng is down by 0.4 per cent.

The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is indicating a bullish bias as the advance/decline ratio stands at 43/7.

Similar to benchmarks, all mid- and small-cap indices are up, gaining in the range of 0.5 and 1.1 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index is the top gainer, up by 1.7 per cent, while the Nifty Media is the top loser, down by 0.5 per cent.

Futures

The September futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session with a considerable gap-up at 17,750 versus yesterday’s close of 17,650. Post opening, the contract moved up a little and is currently trading around 17,775.

It may be noted that Nifty futures is trading near the upper band of the 17,500–17,800 range within which it has been trading since the beginning of this month. The contract should move out of this range to establish the next leg of trend.

A breach of the resistance at 17,800 can quickly lift the contract to 18,000. A rally beyond 18,000 might not happen this week. On the other hand, if there is a fall from here, it can find support at 17,650. Subsequent support is the range bottom of 17,500.

Even though the Nifty futures is exhibiting bullish momentum, it is still below the hurdle at 17,800. So, traders can stay on the side lines and go long when the contract breaches the resistance at 17,800. Stop-loss can be at 17,680. Exit the longs at 18,000.

Trading strategy

Supports: 17,650 and 17,500

Resistances: 17,800 and 18,000