Nifty call: Stay out of the market as Nifty futures could show erratic movement

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Nifty 50 January Futures (17,870)
Backed by the positive cues from the Asian market, the Indian benchmark indices opened on a positive note. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex rallied post opening and are at 17,850 and 59,930, respectively, gaining 0.6 per cent each. Among the Asian major indices, ASX 200 and Hang Seng are up by 1.3 and 1.9 per cent, respectively. Whereas Nikkei 225 is trading flat.
The market breadth of the Nifty is showing bullish bias as the advance-decline ratio is at 37-13. Similar to the benchmarks, all mid- and small-cap indices are trading in green, up between 0.3 and 0.8 per cent. A drop in volatility can be seen as shown by India VIX – the volatility index as it has dropped by 2 per cent.
Moreover, except the Nifty Auto (down by 0.3 per cent), all other sectors have gained. The Nifty Bank and the Nifty Private bank index are the top gainers, up by 1.2 and 1.1 per cent, respectively. Therefore, the uptrend seems to be healthy and so, the indices are expected to stay in the green today.
Futures: Similar to the underlying Nifty 50, the January futures of the index began the session with a gap-up ie, at 17,831 versus yesterday’s close of 17,788. It then rallied to mark an intraday high of 17,949 and has now moderated to 17,870. Nevertheless, as long as the contract stays above 17,830, the intraday trend can be bullish.
However, on the other hand, it has pulled back after hitting the resistance at 17,950. So, for the rest of the day, it is highly likely that the contract moves erratically within 17,830 and 17,950. Therefore, traders are advised not to initiate fresh positions at current levels.
Strategy: Stay out of the market as Nifty futures could show erratic movement for the rest of the day
Supports: 17,830 and 17,700
Resistances: 17,950 and 18,000
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...