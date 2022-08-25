Nifty call: Stay out of the market

Nifty 50 August futures (17,701)

The Indian benchmark indices continue to recover. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 are up about 0.5 per cent each. The Sensex is at 59,364 and the Nifty is at 17,685.

Nifty has room to test strong resistance at 17,730. It has to surpass that level decisively in order to gain bullish momentum and make further gains. A pull-back from around 17,730 can trigger a fresh fall going forward. As such, the price action around 17,730 will need to be watched closely.

Global indices

The Asian markets are all trading in the green. The Nikkei 225 (28,499), Shanghai Composite (3,232), Hang Seng (19,500) and Kospi (2,472) are all up in the range of 0.5-1.18 per cent today.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (32,969) was up 0.18 per cent on Wednesday. Though there is room for a further rise from here, resistance at 33,300 can restrict the upside and keep the index under pressure, to fall towards 32,500 in the coming days.

Nifty futures

The Nifty 50 August futures (17,701) has support in the 17,660-17,650 region. As long as it sustains above this support zone, there is a good chance it will rise towards 17,800 today. However, thereafter, whether it manages to break above 17,800 or not will decide the next move. A strong rise past 17,800 is needed to gain momentum and revisit 18,000 levels.

A pull-back from around 17,800 will be bearish to see a fall to 17,650 and even lower. As such, price action around 17,800 will need to be watched closely.

Traders can stay out of the market for now. We will watch what is happening to the 17,800 level and then take trades accordingly.

Trading Strategy: Stay out of the market

Supports: 17,650, 17,530

Resistances: 17,800, 18,000