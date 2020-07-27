Nifty Call: Tread with caution as markets are range-bound

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Nifty 50 July Futures (11,110)
Taking bearish cues from the Asian markets, the domestic equity benchmark indices - the Sensex and the Nifty 50 commenced the session on a flat note and subsequently slipped into negative territory. The Nikkei 225 is down by 0.16 per cent to 22,715, and Hang Seng index has slipped 0.34 per cent to 24,622 levels. After an initial decline, the domestic benchmark indices are on a recovery mode and have fallen 0.2 per cent and 0.23 per cent respectively. But the market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is biased towards declines. The India VIX - the volatility index has surged 2.1 per cent to 25 levels. While the Nifty mid-cap index has slumped 0.8 per cent, the Nifty small-cap index is hovering flat with an upward bias. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index and Nifty Metal index are trading in the positive territory, gaining 1.9 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively. Top sectoral losers are the Nifty Bank and Nifty PVT Bank index which has tumbled 2.6 per cent each.
Following a gap-up open at 11,201 the Nifty 50 index futures of July month recorded an intra-day high at 11,225. However, the contract started to decline on the back of selling interest and profit booking at higher levels. The contract marked an intra-day low at 11,070 and recovered most of the intra-day loss from the low. The contract faces key resistance at 11,160. A strong rally above this level can bring back bullish momentum. Traders can wait and initiate fresh long positions above 11,160 with a fixed stop-loss. In that case, it can trend upwards to 11,180 and then to 11,200. A sharp break above 11,200 can push the contract northwards to 11,225 and 11,250. On the other hand, a slump below the next support level of 11,100 can pull the contract down to 11,080 and then to 11,050. Go short on a fall below 11,100 with a fixed stop-loss.
Strategy: The index futures is range-bound between 11,100 and 11,160. Tread with caution
Supports: 11,100 and 11,080
Resistances: 11,160 and 11,180
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...