Nifty call: Tread with caution as the contract is range-bound

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
Nifty 50 September futures (11,451)
The domestic benchmark indices - the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - started the session on flat note despite positive Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has climbed 0.7 per cent to 23,406 and the Hang Seng index has rallied 0.5 per cent to 24,444 levels in today's session.
But the US markets ended in the negative last session, the Dow has slumped 1.5 per cent to 27,534 and the S&P 500 has tumbled 1.7 per cent to 3,339 levels.
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading flat in today's session. However, the market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards declines. The volatility index - India VIX - has slipped 1.4 per cent to 20.9 levels. That said, the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have climbed 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.
Selling interest has been witnessed in the Nifty PVT Bank and Nifty Bank indices, which have declined 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively. The defensive sectors, Nifty IT and FMCG, are experiencing buying interest and have advanced 1.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
The Nifty 50 September month contract commenced the session with a gap-down open at 11,430. After an initial rally, the contract marked an intra-day high at 11,487 and started to decline from the high. The contract has an immediate support at 11,425. Traders should tread with caution as long as the contract is range-bound between 11,425 and 11,475.
Can consider initiating fresh short positions on a fall below 11,425, with a fixed stop-loss. In that case, the contract can test support at 11,400. A further fall below this base can drag the contract down to 11,380 and then to 11,350 levels. Vital resistances above 11,475 are at 11,500 and 11,525.
Strategy: Tread with caution as the contract is range-bound
Supports: 11,425 and 11,400
Resistances: 11,475 and 11,500
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at ...
₹1090 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1080106611051120 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
On September 12, 490 BC, the battle of Marathon was fought between the invading Persian army and the citizens ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...