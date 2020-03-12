Nifty Call: Tread with caution till contract trades between 9,650 and 9,800

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Nifty 50 March Futures (9,731)
Tracking the bearish cues from the global markets, Sensex and Nifty began the session with a large-gap down open and continued to remain bearish. The Nikkei 225 has slumped 4.4 per cent to 18,559 and Hang Seng index has tumbled 3.5 per cent to 24,341 in today's session. The Dow Jones had nose-dived 5.8 per cent to 23,553 levels in the last session. The Sensex and Nifty have plummeted about 6.5 per cent each. The market breadth of Nifty index is negative, all the 50 index stock are in red. On the other hand, the India VIX has skyrocketed 17.7 per cent to record multi-year high of 37.3 levels.
After a large-gap down open at 10,039, the Nifty 50 index continued to trend downwards. It breached a key supports at 9,900 and then 9,800 levels. After registering an intra-day low at 9,648 the index bounced up and later, the key level of 9,700 began to provide base. On the upside, the index tested the vital resistance at 9,800 and failed to decisively surpass it. A strong break above this level can push the index higher to 9,850 and then to 9,900 levels which will be a corrective rally. But, a plunge below 9,700 can pull the index down to 9,650 levels again. A further decline below this base can pull the index down to 9,600.
The Nifty March month contract is trading at a discount of 35 points to Nifty spot. After a gap-down open at 9,941, the contract recorded an intra-day high at 10,034 and resumed the downtrend. Breaking below key supports at 9,900 and 9,800 the contract marked an intra-day low at 9,625 levels. Key support for the contract is in the band between 9,650 and 9,670. A slump below this level can pull the contract down to 9,625 and then to 9,600. But, the contract faces key resistance ahead at 9,750 and 9,800. A decisive rally above this level can push the contract higher to 9,840 and then to 9,885 levels. Traders should tread with caution as long as the contract trades in the wide band between 9,650 and 9,800.
Strategy: Tread with caution as long as the contract trades in the band between 9,650 and 9,800.
Supports: 9,650 and 9,625
Resistances: 9,750 and 9,800
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions for water related problems
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...