Nifty 50 March Futures (17,263)

The Indian benchmark indices are stuck in a sideways range. Barring the gap-up seen on Wednesday, both the Sensex and Nifty 50 are broadly stuck in between their 100- and 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) resistance and support, respectively. Nifty is ranged between 17,000 and 17,400 and Sensex between 57,000 and 58,500.

A breakout on either side of these ranges will determine the next leg of the move. An upside breakout of the ranges mentioned above will be very bullish. A break above 58,500 can the Sensex up to 60,000-61,000. Nifty can rise to 18,000-18,200 on a strong break above 17,400.

On the other hand, a downside break of the current range will bring back the bearishness into the picture again. A break below 57,000 can drag the Sensex down to 55,000 and lower. Nifty on the other hand can fall to 16,750-16,500 on a break below 17,000. Overall, we will have to wait for the range breakout to get a clear cue on the next direction of the move.

In Asia, barring the Hang Seng (22,176, up 0.1 per cent) other major indices are trading in the red. Nikkei 225 (27,962), Shanghai Composite (3,251) and Kospi (2,721) are down in the range of 0.25-0.6 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (34,358.5, down 1.29 per cent) has come off sharply yesterday. The resistance in the 34,500-35,000 region is holding well. This leaves the chances high of the index falling to 33,000 levels again in the coming days.

Futures: The Nifty 50 March (17,263) broke above 17,400 on Wednesday but did not sustain. It has come off sharply from the high of 17,464. We see a range of 17,050-17,400 and the contract is poised around the mid-point of this range. We prefer to stay out of the market until the contract breaks this range on either side and gives clarity on the next direction of move.

A sustained break above 17,400 will be bullish to 17,800 initially and then even higher eventually. On the other hand, a break below 17,050 and a subsequent fall below 17,000 will be bearish to see 16,800 and 16,600 on the downside. Traders can wait for the range breakout and take trades accordingly.

Trading strategy: Stay out of the market for now. Wait for a breakout on either side of the 17,000-17,400 range and take trades accordingly.

Supports: 17,000 and 16,800.

Resistances: 17,400 and 17,650.