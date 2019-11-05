Technical Analysis

Nifty Intraday Call: Go short with stop loss at 12,025

BL Research Bureau | Updated on November 05, 2019 Published on November 05, 2019

Nifty 50 November future (11,926)

The Nifty 50 November future contract opened on a steady note, but is losing ground fast. Profit booking seems to have set in at higher levels as the Nifty 50 neared its previous life-time high.

The selling appears restricted to Indian markets. US indices closed at record highs on Monday.

Markets in Asia and Europe are also trading on a relatively strong note. Immediate target for the ongoing down-move is 11,902 and 11,878. Those holding short positions can book some profit if the contract does not move below this level.

But a decline below this level can drag the contract further lower to 11,834, 11,779 or 11,724.

Immediate resistances are at 11,946 and 11.965. Reversal from either of these levels will be a cue for going short.

Our call: Traders can go short at current juncture with stop loss at 12,025.

Support: 11,878, 11,834

Resistance: 11,946, 11965

 

Published on November 05, 2019
stock activity
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bajaj Finserv (₹8,706.6): Buy