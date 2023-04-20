The Indian benchmark indices – Nifty 50 (17,640) and Sensex (59,690) – are up0.2 per cent each so far on Thursday. Both indices have been trading sideways in the last couple of sessions and for them to establish the next leg of trend, the range should be invalidated.

That said, most of their Asian peers have gained marginally. Among the major Asian indices, Nikkei 225 (28,670), ASX 200 (7,375) and Hang Seng (20,390) have gained between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent.

So, taking positive cues, the domestic indices seem to have inched up. The advances/ declines ratio of the Nifty 50 stays at 31/19, showing a bullish bias. The mid- and small-cap indices, too, have gained today. Among the sectors, Nifty Private Banks is the top gainer, up 0.4 per cent, whereas Nifty Realty, down by nearly 1 per cent, is the top loser.

Nifty 50 futures

The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session higher at 17,681, versus yesterday’s close of 17,650. It is now trading at 17,670.

The chart shows that the contract is oscillating within the 17,620-17,750 range. If the contract slips below 17,620, it can fall towards the support at 17,500. On the other hand, if it breaks out of the barrier at 17,750, it can rally to 17,850 swiftly.

Trading strategy

Since the contract is trading in a range, traders can stay on the fence for now.

Go short with stop-loss at 17,680 if the Nifty futures slips below the support at 17,620. The target can be 17,500.

But if the contract recovers and surpasses 17,750, go long with stop-loss at 17,690. Book profits at 17,850.

Overall, take fresh trades depending on the direction along which the contract comes out of the 17,620-17,750 range.

Supports: 17,620 and 17,500

Resistance: 17,750 and 17,850