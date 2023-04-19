The Indian benchmark indices – Nifty 50 (17,640) and Sensex (59,650) – are trading almost flat despite the major Asian indices sending out mixed signals. Among the Asian majors, Nikkei 225 (28,585) and Hang Seng (20,520) are down by 0.3 and 0.7 per cent, respectively, whereas ASX 200 (7,360) is trading flat. On the other hand, KOSPI (2,580) has lost 0.3 per cent.

In the domestic market, the market breadth of Nifty 50 shows a bearish bias as the advances/ declines ratio stands at 21/29. The mid- and small-cap indices are either up or trading flat. Among the sectors, Nifty Metal is the top gainer, up by nearly 1 per cent, whereas Nifty IT, down by 1.1 per cent, is the top loser.

Nifty 50 futures

The April futures of the Nifty 50 index opened today’s session marginally lower at 17,700 versus yesterday’s close of 17,712. However, it has now declined to 17,685.

From the current level, the contract’s 50-day moving average support is at 17,660. This has been holding Nifty futures for the past three days, showing that it is a considerable support.

In case the contract bounces off this level, it may face barriers at 17,750 and 17,850. On the other hand, a fall below 17,660, could trigger a quick drop to 17,500.

Trading strategy

As the contract is trading above a support, one can consider long positions. Nevertheless, it is better to wait for signs of a rally. Therefore, stay on the sidelines for now and initiate fresh longs when Nifty futures rally above 17,750 and place stop-loss at 17,690. Book profits at 17,850.

However, instead of breaking out of 17,750, if Nifty futures breaches the support at 17,660, consider going short with stop-loss at 17,720. Book profits at 17,500.

Supports: 17,660 and 17,500

Resistance: 17,750 and 17,850