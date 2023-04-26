The Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 (17,740) and Sensex (60,050), are down by a little over 0.1 per cent following bearish cues from the Asian market. Among the major indices, Nikkei 225 (28,350), ASX 200 (7,300), and KOSPI (2,485) have lost between 0.2 and 1 per cent.

In the domestic market, the market breadth is showing some bearish bias. For example, the advance/decline ratio of the Nifty 50 index stands at 22/28.

Among the sectors, Nifty Realty is the top gainer, up by 0.8 per cent whereas Nifty Metal is the top loser, depreciating 0.6 per cent.

Nifty 50 futures

The April futures of Nifty 50 index began today’s session lower at 17,755 versus yesterday’s close of 17,782. It is currently hovering around 17,760.

The support at 17,750 looks to be stopping the bears now. But in case if this is breached, the chances are high for the contract to swiftly fall towards the nearest notable support at 17,500.

On the other hand, if there is a recovery from here, we might see a rally to 17,900 – a resistance. Subsequent resistance is at 18,000.

Trading strategy

As it stands, the inclination is bearish. However, Nifty futures has a support at 17,750. On the back of this, traders can risk taking long positions.

That is, go long now at around 17,760 with a stop-loss at 17,715. Book profits at 17,880. Risk averse traders can stay away from taking this trade.

Supports: 17,750 and 17,500

Resistance: 17,900 and 18,000