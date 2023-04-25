Nifty 50 (17,765) and Sensex (60,120) are trading up by nearly one-fifth of a per cent today. The mid-cap and small-cap indices have also gained.

Among the major Asian indices, Nikkei 225 (28,625) is trading flat whereas Hang Seng (19,560) and KOSPI (2,480) are down by 2 and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

So, despite the bearish inclination in the Asian equity indices, the domestic indices are showing some positive signs and are trading above support. Market breadth also looks positive as advance/decline ratio stands at 30/20.

Coming to the sectors, Nifty PSU Bank index, up by 1.6 per cent, is the top gainer. Among the very few sectors that are in red today, Nifty Consumer durables is the top loser, down by 1.3 per cent.

Nifty 50 futures

The April futures of Nifty 50 index began today’s session marginally higher at 17,776 versus yesterday’s close of 17,763. It has now inched up to 17,790.

Since the contract stays above the resistance-turned-support of 17,750, the likelihood of a rally looks high. Potentially, we could see the price going up to 17,900 – the nearest hurdle. Subsequent resistance is at 18,000.

A fall below 17,750 is less likely today. If there is a breach of this level, we might see a decline to 17,700.

Trading strategy

Buy Nifty futures at the current level of 17,790. Target and stop-loss can be at 17,900 and 17,740 respectively.

Note that the above trade recommendation is for intraday. So, exit the positions by the end of the day if neither target nor stop-loss is triggered.

Supports: 17,750 and 17,700

Resistance: 17,900 and 18,000

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit