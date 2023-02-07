Nifty 50 February Futures (17,833)

BSE Sensex (60,450) is down slightly, while the Nifty 50 (17,770) is trading marginally higher in early trade.

Broadly, Nifty 50 is stuck between 17,400 and 18,000 over the last few days. A breakout on either side of this range will determine the next move of the index. However, our bias is positive and we expect that Nifty will breach 18,000 and rise to 18,200-18,400 eventually in the short-term.

Global indices

In Asia, Kospi (2,451), Hang Seng (21,399) and Shanghai Composite (3,249) are in green. The indices are up in the range of 0.3-0.85 per cent. Nikkei 225 (27,674) is flat.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,891.02) remained subdued yesterday. The index can consolidate sideways for some time before witnessing a fresh rally targeting 35,000.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 February Futures (17,833) is up 0.16 per cent. The price action on the intraday charts indicate that the contract can move up. Supports are at 17,785 and 17,750. As long as the contract trades above these supports, the chances are high for it to rise to 17,930 and even to 18,000 in the coming sessions.

The contract will come under pressure only if it falls below 17,750. In that case, the contract can touch 17,000 on the downside.

Trading Strategy

Traders with high risk-appetite can go long now and can accumulate on dips at 17,805. Keep the stop-loss at 17,770. Trail the stop-loss up to 17,855 as soon as the contract rises to 17,880. Move the stop-loss further up to 17,890 when the contract touches 17,905. Book profits at 17,920.

Supports: 17,785, 17,750

Resistances: 17,930, 18,000