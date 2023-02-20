Nifty 50 February Futures (17,975)

Sensex and Nifty 50 have begun the week on a positive note. Sensex is trading at 61,250 and is up 0.4 per cent. Nifty at 17,995 is up 0.28 per cent.

Nifty has strong support in the broad 17,900-17,800 region, which is holding very well. The strong bounce from the low of 17,903 today indicates that Nifty is getting strong buyers at lower levels. This is a bullish sign. As such, we can expect the Nifty to revisit 18,100 levels and extend the upside even up to 18,200 in the coming sessions.

Global indices

All the Asian major indices are in green. Shanghai Composite (3,255) is up about a per cent, while Hang Seng (20,887) is up 0.8 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,826.69, up 0.39 per cent) has sustained well above 33,500 and has moved up on Friday. This keeps the 33,500-34,500 range intact. The chances are high now for the Dow Jones to move up within the range in the near-term.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 February Futures (17,975) is up 0.15 per cent. Intraday support is at 17,920-17,900, which is holding well. A rise to 18,060 – the next important intraday resistance looks likely today. A decisive break above 18,060 will then pave way for an extended rise to 18,150-18,200 in the coming sessions.

The bullish outlook will get negated if the contract breaks below 17,900. In that case, a fall to 17,850-17,800 can be seen.

Trading Strategy

Traders can wait for dips and go long at 17,930 and 17,910. Keep the stop-loss at 17,880. Trail the stop-loss up to 17,950 as soon as the contract moves up to 17,970. Move the stop-loss further up to 17,975 when the contract touches 17,990. Exit at 18,020.

Supports: 17,900, 17,850

Resistances: 18,060, 18,150