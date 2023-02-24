Nifty 50 March Futures (17,636)

NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex have opened the day on a volatile note. The benchmarks opened with a wide gap-up and fell shortly afterwards, loosing most of the gains. However, Sensex and Nifty are attempting to bounce back from their respective intraday lows. Sensex is now trading at 59,796, while Nifty 50 is at 17,560.

Nifty is managing to hold well above the 17,500-17,400 support zone. However, resistance is at 17,600. Nifty has to rise past 17,600 to gain bullish momentum. In that case, the chances of a rise to 17,800 will increase. Failure to breach 17,600 can keep it in the range of 17,400-17,600 for some time.

Global indices

In Asia, Nikkei 225(27,402) is up over one per cent, while other major indices such as the Shanghai Composite (3,264), Hang Seng (20,063) and Kospi (2,425) are down in the range of 0.5-1.4 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,153.91 or up 0.33 per cent) has bounced back from the key support level of 33,000. A further rise from here will ease the downside pressure and take the index up to 34,000-34,500 again.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 March Futures (17,636) is marginally up by 0.06 per cent as of now. The contract made a high of 17,700 and has come down again. Immediate support is at 17,600. A break below this level can drag the contract down to 17,520-17,500.

While 17,700 seems to be a key resistance, Nifty 50 March contract will have to rise past this level to become bullish and rise further to 17,800.

Trading Strategy

Go short on a break below 17,600. Keep the stop-loss at 17,635. Move the stop-loss down to 17,580 when the contract falls to 17,560. Revise the stop-loss further down to 17,540 when the contract touches 17,525. Exit the shorts at 17,510.

Supports: 17,600, 17,500

Resistances: 17,700, 17,800