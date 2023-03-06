Domestic benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 (17,790) and BSE Sensex (60,470) have opened the week on a firm footing. Both indices began the session with a gap-up and have rallied further.

The advance/decline ratio of the Nifty 50 indicates a strong bullish bias as it stands at 45/5. Like the benchmark, all the mid- and small-cap indices are in the green. In addition, all the sectors are up today, showing a broad-based buying.

Major Asian indices, too, are rallying today with Nikkei 225 (28,260) and ASX 200 (7,330), Hang Seng (20,650) and KOSPI (2,460) are up between 0.4 and 1.2 per cent so far.

Nifty 50 futures

The March futures of the Nifty 50 index opened the week higher at 17,730 against the last week’s close of 17,672. It has further advanced and is now trading around 17,850.

The price action is bullish, and the odds of the rally sustaining is high. While 17,850 is a minor hurdle, it might not cap the upside. Probably, we might see an intraday corrective decline to 17,800. From this level, the rally is expected to resume.

Above 17,850, the resistance levels for Nifty futures are at 17,900 and 18,000. Support below 17,800 is at 17,730.

Trading strategy

As the bullish momentum is likely to continue through out the day, traders can consider going long on Nifty futures. We recommend initiating fresh long at the the current level of 17,850. Add more longs when price dips to 17,800.

Place the initial stop-loss at 17,730 and raise it to 17,820 when the contract surpasses the hurdle at 17,900. Book profits at 17,950.

Note that the above trade recommendation is for intraday. So, exit the positions by the end of the day if either the target or stop-loss level is not hit.

Supports: 17,800 and 17,730

Resistances: 17,900 and 18,000