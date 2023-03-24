Domestic benchmarks NSE Nifty (17,055) and BSE Sensex (57,885) have opened the day on a flat note.

Nifty 50 shows a bearish bias as the advance-decline ratio stands at 18-32. All the mid- and small-cap indices, too, are in the red.

Asian market are also experiencing a downward pressure since morning.

Among the major equity indices, Nikkei 225 (27,340), ASX 200 (6,950), Hang Seng (20,010) and KOSPI (2,410) have lost between 0.2 and 0.7 per cent.

Sectoral indices

Nifty IT is the top gainer, up by 1.1 per cent, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial services are the top losers, down by 0.7 per cent each. Notably, most of the sectoral indices are down today.

Overall, there is a bearish bias, but the index has an important support to bank on. Thus, the price action hints that Nifty 50 and in turn Nifty futures are likely to be range bound for the rest of the day.

Nifty 50 futures

The March futures of the Nifty 50 opened the session almost flat at 17,080 compared to yesterday’s close of 17,088.

Broadly, the contract seems to be held within the range of 17,000–17,200. This range is key for the intraday movement today. A breach of the support at 17,000 can lead to a swift fall towards 16,880. On the other hand, a breakout of 17,200 can result in the contract appreciating to 17,270.

Trading strategy

Although there is a bearish bias, stay out of the market for now. Go short if Nifty futures slips below 17,000, with a tight stop-loss at 17,060. Book profits at 16,880.

Supports: 17,000 and 16,880

Resistance: 17,200 and 17,270