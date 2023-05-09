Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading strong. The up move in the benchmark indices has gained momentum. Both the indices are up about 0.35 per cent. Nifty is trading at 18,330 and Sensex at 61,978.

Nifty has risen well above the key level of 18,250. The outlook is bullish to see a rise to 18,400-18,500 this week.

Global indices

Asian equities are trading mixed. Nikkei 225 (29,238) and Shanghai Composite (3,408) are in green while the Hang Seng (20,188) and Kospi (2,509) are down.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,618.69) has come down slightly. The resistance at 33,800 is holding well for now.

The Dow has to rise past 33,800 to become bullish and target 34,000-34,300 in the near term. Else, it can fall to 33,300 and 33,000. Intermediate support is at 33,500. A break below it can trigger the fall.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 May Futures (18,372) is up about 0.35 per cent. The outlook is bullish. Intraday support is at 18,330-18,320. The contract can rise to 18,420-18,440 today.

The outlook will turn negative only if the Nifty 50 May Futures contract falls below 18,320. In such a scenario, the contract will come under pressure to see 18,250 on the downside again.

However, considering the strength on the charts, a fall below 18,320 looks unlikely.

Trade strategy

Traders can go long now and accumulate on dips at 18,340. Keep the stop-loss at 18,310.

Trail the stop-loss up to 18,385 as soon as the contract moves up to 18,405. Move the stop-loss further up to 18,410 when the contract touches 18,420 on the upside. Exit the long positions at 18,430.

Supports : 18,320, 18,250.

Resistances: 18,440, 18,500.

