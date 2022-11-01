The rally in the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is gaining momentum. The benchmark indices opened with a gap-up for the second consecutive day and have moved up further. Sensex and Nifty are up 0.85 per cent each.

At the time of filing this report, Sensex was trading at 61,276, while Nifty was at 18,170.

Nifty crossed the key resistance level of 18,100. A strong close above 18,100 will confirm the breakout. Nifty can then extend the rally to 18,600 in the coming days.

Global cues

Major Asian indices are trading in green. Hang Seng (15,157) has surged over 3 per cent. Shanghai Composite (2,923) and Kospi (2,321) are up over a per cent each. Nikkei 225 (27,623) is up marginally by 0.13 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (32,732.95) has come-off slightly by 0.39 per cent. The price action in the coming days will need a close watch to see if the Dow can extend the rally or will it run into a corrective fall.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 November Futures (18,212) is up 0.91 per cent. The contract has surged well above the key resistance level of 18,120. It has scope to rise further to 18,275-18,300 in the coming sessions.

Intermediate support is at 18,185. Below that 18,120 is the lower support. We expect the contract to sustain above 18,185. If it breaks below 18,185, a fall to 18,120 is possible.

Trading strategy

Traders with high-risk appetite can go long now. Accumulate on dips at 18,195. Keep the stop-loss at 18,170. Trail the stop-loss up to 18,230 as soon as the contract moves up to 18,245. Move the stop-loss further up to 18,255 when the contract touches 18,265. Book profits at 18,270.

Supports: 18,185, 18,120

Resistances: 18,275, 18,400