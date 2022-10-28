Nifty 50 November Futures (17,850)

Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading higher today. The bounce from the day’s low on Thursday is getting a strong follow-through rise today in both the Nifty and Sensex. Both the indices are up over 0.3 per cent. Sensex is at 59,960 and Nifty is at 17,790. Nifty made a high of 17,838 and has come-off from there.

The broader view is bullish. Nifty has been getting good support above 17,600 this week. Chances are high for the Nifty to break 17,800 decisively and rally to 18,000 in the coming days.

Global cues

The Asian major indices are all trading in red. Hang Seng (15,006), down 2.73 per cent, has been beaten down the most. Shanghai Composite (2,944) is down 1.2 per cent. Nikkei 225 (27,161) and Kospi (2,275) are down 0.68 and 0.58 per cent respectively.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (32,033) is facing resistance above 32,300. There are chances to see a short-lived correction in the coming days before the Dow targets 32,800 on the upside.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 November Futures (17,850) is up 0.34 per cent. The contract made a high of 17,887 and has come off from there. Immediate support is at 17,800. Below that 17,750 and 17,720-17,700 are the important supports. We expect the contract to sustain above 17,800 and move up to 18,000 and higher levels in the coming sessions.

This bullish view will get negated only if the Nifty November Futures contract declines below 17,800. In that case, a test of 17,750 and 17,720 is possible.

Trading Strategy

Go long on dips at 17,820. Keep the stop-loss at 17,780. Trail the stop-loss up to 17,840 as soon as the contract moves up to 17,865. Move the stop-loss further up to 17,875 when the contract touches 17,895 on the upside. Book profits at 17,930.

Supports: 17,800, 17,750

Resistances: 17,950, 18,000