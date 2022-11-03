Nifty 50 November futures (18,116)

The Nifty 50 and Sensex have recovered sharply after opening with a wide gap-down today. The Sensex has risen from the low of 60,497 and is now trading at 60,888. The Nifty has bounced back from 17,964 and is trading at 18,071.

The Nifty has to see a sustained rise past 18,100 in order to regain momentum and rise further towards 18,300 and higher levels. The inability to break above 18,100 can keep the index subdued. In that case, Nifty could fall back to 18,000 and lower levels again.

Global cues

In Asia, all the major indices are in the red. The US Federal Reserve, retaining its hawkish stance on the rate hikes, is weighing on global equities. The Nikkei 225 (27,663), Shanghai Composite (2,995), Kospi (2,330) and Hang Seng (15,453) are all down in the range of 0.04-2.3 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (32,147.76) fell sharply by 1.55 per cent yesterday. It could see a corrective fall to 31,500 and even lower in the coming days.

Nifty 50 futures

The Nifty 50 November futures (18,116) is down marginally by 0.16 per cent. It made a low of 18,022 and has risen back well from there. Resistance is at 18,165. The contract has to break above this hurdle to become bullish. The break could take the Nifty 50 November futures contract up to 18,230 and 18,300 in the coming sessions.

The inability to break above 18,165 and a fall below 18,100 can drag the contract down to 18,000 again. We will have to wait and watch the price action for some time to get clarity on the issue.

Trading strategy

Since the market is likely to remain volatile, we suggest that traders stay out of the market today. Watch the price action and see how the index settles to get a cue for trades tomorrow.

Supports: 18,100, 18,000

Resistances: 18,165, 18,230