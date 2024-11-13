Nifty 50 November futures (23,762)

Nifty 50 is under pressure. The index has declined below the key support level of 23,800. It is now trading at 23,709, down 0.72 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 6:44. This is clearly bearish.

Nifty 50 outlook

The strong fall below 23,800 is a negative. Resistance will now be in the 23,800-23,850 region. The outlook is bearish. Nifty can fall to 23,500-23,400 in the coming sessions.

A strong rise above 23,850 is needed to ease the downside pressure. But that looks less likely.

Nifty 50 futures

The Nifty 50 November futures (23,762) is down 0.82 per cent. The contract has declined sharply below the support at 23,900. The region between 23,900 and 23,950 will now act as a strong resistance and cap the upside.

The Nifty 50 November futures contract can fall to 23,400 this week.

Trading strategy

Since there is more room to fall we suggest taking positional trades at the moment which can be held for the rest of the week.

Traders can go short now at 23,762. Add more shorts on a rise at 23,880. Keep the stop-loss at 23,980. Trail the stop-loss down to 23,710 as soon as the contract falls to 23,640. Move the stop-loss further down to 23,610 when the contract touches 23,570. Revise the stop-loss further down to 23,510 when the contract goes down to 23,460. Exit the short positions at 23,400.

Supports: 23,400, 23,000

Resistances: 23,950, 24,100

