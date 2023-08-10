Nifty 50 August Futures (19,582)

Sensex and Nifty 50 are trading lower. Both the indices are down about 0.5 per cent. Sensex is trading at 65,650 and Nifty is at 19,536.

Although the indices attempted to bounce back after the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement, the recovery seems to lack strength. The RBI has left the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent in line with market expectation.

The Nifty has resistance in the 19,600-19,700 region. It has to rise past 19,700 decisively to become convincingly bullish and rise further. Else it will continue to remain under pressure for a fall again.

Global indices

Asian markets are mixed. Nikkei 225 (32,458) and Shanghai Composite (3,248) are up while Kospi (2,599) and Hang Seng (19,120) are in red.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (35,123.36) has come down yesterday. It is important for it to sustain above 35,000 to avoid more fall. For now, 35,000-35,600 seems to be the trading range. A break below 35,000 can drag the index down to 34,800. On the other hand, a strong rise past 35,600 will be bullish to see 36,000 on the upside.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) index data release is due today evening. A weak inflation number could be positive for the Dow Jones as that will increase the hopes in the market for the US Federal Reserve to pause in its next meeting in September.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 August Futures (19,582) is down 0.56 per cent. The contract has a strong support around 19,500 from where it witnessed a strong bounce on Wednesday. As long as the contract trades above 19,500, the chances are high for it to move up to 19,700-19,750 in the coming sessions.

The Nifty 50 August Futures contract will come under more selling pressure only if it breaks below 19,500. Such a break can drag it to 19,400.

Trade Strategy

We expect the support at 19,500 to continue to hold. Traders can go long on dips at 19,520. Keep the stop-loss at 19,480. Trail the stop-loss up to 19,535 as soon as the contract moves up to 19,555. Move the stop-loss further up to 19,565 as soon as the contract touches 19,580. Exit the long positions at 19,595.

Please note that this could be a high-risk trade as it is been taken with an assumption that the support at 19,500 will hold. So, low-risk appetite traders can avoid taking this trade.

Support: 19,500, 19,400

Resistance: 19,600, 19,700

