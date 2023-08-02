Nifty 50 (19,610) and Sensex (66,050) are down by 0.6 per cent each after the first hour of trade today. This is following strong bearish cues from the Asian market. The peers of Indian benchmarks like Nikkei 225 (32,700), ASX 200 (7,365), Hang Seng (19,600) and KOSPI (2,615) are down between 1.1 and 2.3 per cent.

The weakness is substantiated by the market breadth too. For instance, the advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50 stands at 10/40. Moreover, all the sectors, barring Nifty Realty (up by 0.8 per cent), are in the red. Nifty Metal and Nifty Private Bank, down by about 1.2 and 0.9 per cent respectively, are the top losers so far today.

Overall, the intraday trend is likely to be bearish and we expect Nifty futures to see a decline.

Nifty 50 futures

The August futures contract of Nifty 50 opened today’s session with a gap-down at 19,756 versus yesterday’s close of 19,813. After marking a high of 19,760, the contract has now fallen to 19,680.

Notably, the price level of 19,680 is a support. However, given the bearishness, the contract will most likely fall below this level in which case the price could decline to 19,630 – its nearest support. Subsequent support levels are at 19,575 and 19,500.

However, if the contract bounces from the current level, it can move up to 19,750. But a rally beyond this level today is unlikely.

Trading strategy

Although Nifty futures is now trading around the support of 19,680, the trend is bearish.

So, traders can short the contract at the current level and add more shorts in case the price moves up to 19,725. Place stop-loss at 19,760.

When the contract falls below 19,630, tighten the stop-loss to 19,700. Book profits at 19,575.

Supports: 19,630 and 19,575

Resistance: 19,750 and 19,800