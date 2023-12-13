Nifty 50 opened higher at 20,929.75 today versus yesterday’s close of 20,906.40. But then the index has now dropped to 20,850, down 0.3 per cent after the initial hour of trade.

The breadth of Nifty 50 shows a bearish bias as the advance/decline ratio stands at 21/29. But the mid- and small-cap indices are showing slight bullish bias.

Among the sectors, Nifty Auto, up 0.35 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Nifty IT, down 1.4 per cent, is the top loser.

The chart of Nifty 50 and Nifty futures shows a loss in upward momentum as they have largely been flat for the past few days.

Nifty 50 futures

The December futures contract of Nifty 50 opened today’s session at 21,039.95 versus Tuesday’s close of 21,022.95. It is now trading at around 20,975.

The contract is now stuck in the range of 20,950-21,120. Only a breach of this region can lend us clues about the direction of the next leg of trend.

If Nifty futures break out of 21,120, it can trigger a rally to 21,200, a potential resistance. 21,500 could act as the immediate resistance above 21,200.

But in case the contract breaks below the support at 20,950, it can drag the price to 20,800, a possible support. Subsequent support is at 20,700.

Trading strategy

Stay out for now. Buy Nifty futures for intraday with stop-loss at 21,080 if it breaks out of 21,120. Book profits at 21,200.

But if the contract falls below 20,950, initiate a fresh short position with stop-loss at 21,015. Liquidate the shorts at 20,800.

Supports: 20,800 and 20,700

Resistance: 21,120 and 21,200

