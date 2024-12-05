Nifty 50 December Futures (24,500)

Nifty 50 is trading lower. The price action indicates that the index is struggling to get a strong follow-through rise. It is currently trading at 24,411, down 0.22 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 11:39. This is negative.

Nifty 50 outlook

Nifty is struggling to rise past 24,550. However, strong support is in the 24,400-24,350 region. So, for now 24,350-24,550 can be the trading range.

As long as the index stays above 24,350 the bias will be bullish to breach 24,550. That can open the doors for a rise to 24,650-24,700.

The bullish view will get negated only if the index declines below 24,350. If that happens, we can see a fall to 24,150.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 December Futures (24,500) is down 0.27 per cent. It is facing resistance at 24,650. Support is in the 24,400-24,370 region which can be tested during the day.

We expect the contract to sustain above this support zone and rise back towards 24,600-24,650 in the coming sessions.

An eventual break above 24,650 will clear the way for a rise to 24,800 and 25,000 in a week or two.

Trade Strategy

Wait for dips. Go long at 24,380. Keep the stop-loss at 24,280. Trail the stop-loss up to 24,430 as soon as the contract moves up to 24,480. Move the stop-loss further up to 24,500 when the contract touches 24,530. Exit the longs at 24,580.

Supports: 24,370, 24,150

Resistances: 24,650, 24,800