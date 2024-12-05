Nifty 50 December Futures (24,500)
Nifty 50 is trading lower. The price action indicates that the index is struggling to get a strong follow-through rise. It is currently trading at 24,411, down 0.22 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 11:39. This is negative.
Nifty 50 outlook
Nifty is struggling to rise past 24,550. However, strong support is in the 24,400-24,350 region. So, for now 24,350-24,550 can be the trading range.
As long as the index stays above 24,350 the bias will be bullish to breach 24,550. That can open the doors for a rise to 24,650-24,700.
The bullish view will get negated only if the index declines below 24,350. If that happens, we can see a fall to 24,150.
Nifty 50 Futures
The Nifty 50 December Futures (24,500) is down 0.27 per cent. It is facing resistance at 24,650. Support is in the 24,400-24,370 region which can be tested during the day.
We expect the contract to sustain above this support zone and rise back towards 24,600-24,650 in the coming sessions.
An eventual break above 24,650 will clear the way for a rise to 24,800 and 25,000 in a week or two.
Trade Strategy
Wait for dips. Go long at 24,380. Keep the stop-loss at 24,280. Trail the stop-loss up to 24,430 as soon as the contract moves up to 24,480. Move the stop-loss further up to 24,500 when the contract touches 24,530. Exit the longs at 24,580.
Supports: 24,370, 24,150
Resistances: 24,650, 24,800
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.