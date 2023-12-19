Nifty 50 December futures (21,432)

The Nifty 50 is trading lower. The index is trading at 21,380, down 0.18 per cent. Nifty has been struggling to rise past 21,500 over the last few days. There is, therefore, a good chance of an intermediate dip to 21,250-21,200 in the coming sessions.

However, the broader picture will remain bullish. As such, after the dip to 21,250-21,200, we can expect the Nifty to reverse higher and resume the overall uptrend. For now, 21,200-21,500 can be the trading range for some time. Within this range, the bias for a bullish breakout above 21,500 is positive.

Global indices

The Asian markets are trading mixed. The Nikkei 225 (33,073) is up about a per cent, the Shanghai Composite (2,930) and Kospi (2,565) are flat. The Hang Seng (16,527) is down 0.6 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (37,306) remained flat through the day on Monday. The index can get support around 37,000. The outlook is bullish to see 37,500 first. A break above 37,500 can take the index up to 38,000, and higher in the coming days.

Nifty 50 futures

The Nifty 50 December futures (21,432) is down 0.22 per cent. Intraday resistance is in the 21,470-21,500 region.

The near-term outlook is weak. The Nifty 50 December futures contract can fall to 21,350-21,300 during the day.

A strong rise past 21,520 is needed to turn the outlook bullish. Only in that case would the chances of rising back to 21,600 come into the picture.

Trade strategy

Traders can go short now. Accumulate on a rise to 21,460. Keep the stop-loss at 21,490. Trail the stop-loss down to 21,430 as soon as the contract moves down to 21,405. Move the stop-loss further down to 21,380 when the contract touches 21,355. Exit the long positions at 21,320.

Supports: 21, 350, 21,300

Resistances: 21,470, 21,520

