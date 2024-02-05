Nifty 50 February futures (21,996)

Nifty 50 has begun the week on a positive note. The index is currently trading at 21,943, up 0.4 per cent.

The price action on the intraday chart indicates that Nifty is getting support around 21,800. That keeps the chances high of the index moving up towards 22,100-22,150 during the day. So, broadly 21,800-22,150 can be the trading range for some time. A breakout on either side of 21,800-22,150 will then determine the next move.

A break above 22,150 will be bullish to see 22,300-22,400. On the other hand, a break below 21,800 can drag the Nifty down to 21,600 and even lower.

Global indices

In Asia, barring the Nikkei 225 (36,365), up 0.57 per cent other major indices are in red. Shanghai Composite (2,680) is down 1.8 per cent and Kospi (2,587) is down 1 per cent. Hang Seng (15,510) has declined marginally by 0.15 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (38,654) was up 0.35 per cent on Friday. The index has risen and closed above the key level of 38,500. The outlook is bullish. Dow Jones can rise to 39,300-39,400 in the short-term.

Nifty 50 futures

The Nifty 50 February future (21,996) is up 0.2 per cent. The contract has support at 21,900. As long as the contract stays above this support, a rise to 22,200 is possible. A decisive break above 22,200 is needed to boost the bullish momentum and take the contract further higher.

On the other hand, if the Nifty 50 February futures contract breaks below 21,900, it can fall to 21,800 and even 21,600 in the coming sessions.

For now, 21,900-22,200 can be the trading range for the day. A breakout on either side of this range will determine the next move.

Trading strategy

Traders can stay out of the market now. Wait for the 21,900-22,200 range to breakout. Trades can then be taken accordingly.

Supports: 21,900, 21,800

Resistances: 22,050, 22,200

