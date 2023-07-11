Nifty 50 July Futures (19,518)

Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading higher. The benchmark indices are up about 0.6 per cent each. Sensex is trading at 65,731 and Nifty is at 19,472.

Nifty has been holding very well above its support at 19,300. The rise above 19,400 is a positive. This keeps the overall bullish view intact. We expect the Nifty to revisit 19,500 levels. The chances are high for the Nifty to breach 19,500 decisively and rise to new highs in the coming days.

Global indices

In Asia, Nikkei 225 (32,188) is flat while other major indices are in green. Kospi (2,554) and Hang Seng (19,761) are up over a per cent each. Shanghai Composite (3,219) is up about 0.5 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (32,944) has risen back sharply on Monday. That keeps it well above the 33,600-33,500 support zone. Broadly, 33,500-34,500 is the trading range that has been in place over the last few weeks. The Dow can now rise towards the upper end of this range in the coming days.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 July Futures (19,518) is up 0.56 per cent today. The contract has risen well above its 19,450-19,475 resistance zone. This region will now act as a good intraday support. The outlook is bullish to see a rise to 19,570-19,600 during the day.

If the Nifty 50 July Futures contract declines below 19,450, it can fall to 19,400-19,380.

Trade Strategy

Traders can go long on dips at 19,485 and 19,465. Keep the stop-loss at 19,420. Trail the stop-loss up to 19,505 as soon as the contract moves up to 19,530. Move the stop-loss further up to 19,545 when the contract touches 19,560 on the upside. Exit the long positions at 19,585.

Supports: 19,450, 19,380

Resistances: 19,570, 19,600

