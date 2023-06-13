Nifty 50 (18,690) and Sensex (63,060), after opening the day with a gap-up, have rallied further. Both indices have broken out of a resistance level and are poised to make more gains from the current level.

Substantiating the bullish bias, all mid- and small-cap and all sectoral indices are in the green. Among the sectors, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer durables, up by 1.5 and 1 per cent, respectively, are the top gainers.

Also, the advance/decline ratio of Nifty 50 stands at 41/9, showing that most of the stocks in the index have appreciated today. A drop in India VIX, which is down by 0.7 per cent today, shows positive market sentiment.

The equity market, per se, across Asia seems to be bullish, another positive sign for the bulls. Major indices like Nikkei 225 (33,075), ASX 200 (7,135), Hang Seng (19,490), and KOSPI (2,640) are up between 0.2 and 2 per cent.

Considering the above factors, the rally in the domestic market is likely to sustain.

Nifty 50 futures

The June expiry futures of Nifty 50 began the session higher at 18,735 versus yesterday’s close of 18,683. It moved up further and is now trading around 18,760.

Given the prevailing market sentiment and the price action, the contract is set to gain further, possibly to 18,835. A breach of this level can lift Nifty futures to 18,900.

On the other hand, if the price falls from here on, the contract is likely to find support at 18,735. Subsequent support is at 18,700. Yet, a decline below 18,735 today is less probable.

Trading strategy

Go long on Nifty futures now at 18,760. Add more longs if the contract softens to 18,735. Place initial stop-loss at 18,680.

When the contract touches 18,835, tighten the stop-loss to 18,775. Book profits at 18,880.

Supports: 18,735 and 18,700

Resistance: 18,835 and 18,900