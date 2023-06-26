Nifty 50 June Futures (18,691)

Nifty 50 and Sensex have come down from their highs and are trading flat now. Nifty rose to a high of 18,721 and has come down giving back all the gains. It is currently trading at 18,661.5, down marginally by 0.02 per cent.

A very crucial support is at 18,650 and 18,600. A break below these supports can drag the index down to 18,500 and even lower in the coming sessions. So, the price action during the day will need a close watch.

Global indices

In Asia, barring Kospi (2,583, up 0.54 per cent), the other major indices are in red. Shanghai Composite (3,174) and Hang Seng (18,862) are down 0.74 and 0.14 per cent, respectively.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (33,727.43) has come down to test 33,700 in line with our expectation. Immediate support is a 33,650. A break below it can drag the index down to 33,500 and lower this week.

Nifty 50 Futures

The Nifty 50 June Futures (18,691) is marginally down by 0.08 per cent. The contract has come down from the high of 18,744. Immediate support is at 18,680. A break below it can take the Nifty 50 June Futures contract lower to 18,630-18,600 during the day.

On the other hand, if the contract manages to sustain above 18,680, it can bounce back to 18,730-18,750. A decisive break above 18,750 is needed to boost the momentum and take the contract up to 18,800.

Trade Strategy

Traders have to wait for a break below 18,680 and then go short. Keep the stop-loss at 18,710. Trail the stop-loss down to 18,665 as soon as the contract falls to 18,645. Move the stop-loss further lower to 18,640 when the contract touches 18,625. Exit the short positions at 18,610.

Supports: 18,680, 18,600

Resistances: 18,750, 18,800